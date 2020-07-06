Business Talk with Mark Keroack

Top Page Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, Business Talk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 7: July 6, 2020

George Interviews Mark Keroack, President & CEO of Baystate Health

George interviews Mark Keroack, President & CEO of Baystate Health and they discuss how COVID-19 has impaired the local healthcare economy, a potential “second wave” of the virus, and how the western Mass. community is boding well through the pandemic in comparison to other areas of the country. 

