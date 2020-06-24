Business Talk With Rick Sullivan

Top Page Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, Business Talk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 4: June 24, 2020

Thom Interviews Rick Sullivan 

Thom Fox interviews Rick Sullivan, President & CEO of the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts. Thom and Rick discuss the unique opportunities COVID presents for WesternMA’s future, local employer’s approach to the region’s unemployed, and resources to support small business owners.

