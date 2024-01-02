BusinessTalk with Canna Provisions CEO Meg Sanders

The initial ‘green rush’ is over, and the cannabis industry in Massachusetts faces a host of new challenges, as heightened competition has suppressed prices, driven some shops out of business, and made it difficult for others to survive, let alone thrive. In the meantime, a continued disconnect between federal and state law continues to burden cannabis proprietors with onerous hurdles in the realms of banking, taxation, transportation, and more. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Canna Provisions CEO Meg Sanders talks with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about where the market in the Bay State is headed, and also about her involvement in a lawsuit against the U.S. government, seeking to block federal enforcement of cannabis prohibition against state-legal activity. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.