HCC to Hold Registration Express Event on Jan. 6

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will hold a Registration Express event for the spring 2024 semester on Saturday, Jan. 6, when prospective students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and set up financial aid, all in one day.

HCC’s Saturday Registration Express event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first floor of the Campus Center on the main campus at 303 Homestead Ave. and virtually over Zoom.

The spring 2024 semester begins Tuesday, Jan 16. HCC also has Flex Start dates on Feb. 5 (Spring Start II) and March 18 (Spring Start III). Full-term spring classes run for 14 weeks. Spring Start II classes run for 12 weeks. Spring Start I and III classes run for seven weeks.

Registration Express will also be an opportunity for prospective students to learn about the state’s new programs for free community college.

“We’re excited about this year’s Registration Express,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC director of Admissions. “ With the Commonwealth’s investment in students through MassReconnect and the MASS Grant Plus expansion, it’s more affordable than ever to get a start on a college education or to pick up where you left off. Eligible Massachusetts residents can enroll half-time or more and know that the state will make sure their bill is covered.”

Those who can’t make it in person on Jan. 6 can still participate on those days virtually over Zoom through a link that can be accessed from the Registration Express page on the HCC website, hcc.edu/regexpress.

Also, during the first three weeks of January, the HCC Admissions and Advising offices on the first floor of the Campus Center will be open for extended hours, according to the following schedule: Jan. 2-4, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Jan. 5, 8:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 8-9, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Jan. 11, 8 a.m to 6 p.m.; Jan. 12, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Jan. 16-18, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday, Jan. 19, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. College offices will be closed on Jan. 10.

For more information, contact HCC Admissions at (413) 552-2321 or [email protected], visit HCC online at hcc.edu, or take the next step at hcc.edu/sign-up-for-classes.