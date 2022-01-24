BusinessTalk with Cheryl Malandrinos, president of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 97: January 24, 2022
George Interviews Cheryl Malandrinos, president of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley
On this installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Cheryl Malandrinos, president of the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley. The two talk about the still white-hot housing market in the region and the forces behind it — everything from soaring demand to historically low levels of inventory. She also offers her outlook on if, when, and to what extent, the current picture will change. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.