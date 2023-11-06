BusinessTalk with Dakin Humane Society executive director, Meg Talbert

During the first eight months of 2022, Dakin Humane Society cared for 1,830 animals. During the same eight months of 2023, the number was 3,007. In short, demand for Dakin’s services — which include spay/neuter and parvo clinics, pet food aid, a ‘kitten street team,’ pet-loss support groups, and much more — have, quite simply, exploded. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Dakin’s executive director, Meg Talbert, talks with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about how the Springfield-based nonprofit is meeting these needs with the help of a dedicated team, hundreds of volunteers, and individual and corporate generosity. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.