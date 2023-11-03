Chamber of Greater Easthampton Receives $50,000 for WorkHub on Union

EASTHAMPTON — The Chamber of Greater Easthampton announced that its new entrepreneurial initiative, WorkHub on Union, received a significant boost with a recent award: a $50,000 Collaborative Workspace Program Fit-Out Grant.

This is the second grant the chamber has received for this project from the Executive Office of Economic Development, MassDevelopment, and the Collaborative Workspace Grant Program. This latest grant is an addition to the $100,000 in state funding, bringing the total of local and state funds raised to date to $230,000.

“At the chamber, we believe that collaborative workspaces like WorkHub on Union are pivotal in driving our local economy forward,” the chamber stated. “This initiative not only aims to provide a vibrant space for entrepreneurs, remote workers, and small businesses, but also aligns perfectly with our core mission of stimulating economic growth in the Greater Easthampton area.