BusinessTalk with Erica Swallow, Top-selling Realtor for Coldwell Banker
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 164: May 30, 2023
Joseph Bednar Interviews Erica Swallow, Top-selling Realtor for Coldwell Banker
She’s led social-media efforts at the New York Times, won awards for her journalism, served as marketing lead for numerous high-growth startups, wrote a series of children’s books about entrepreneurship, and is now one of the top-selling Realtors in the world for Coldwell Banker. And that’s not all. Erica Swallow is the highest-scoring honoree in BusinessWest’s 40 Under Forty class of 2023, and on this installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar sets out to learn why. In an engaging, wide-ranging interview, this Arkansas native talks about her intriguing career journey, her passion for entrepreneurship and this region, and much more. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.