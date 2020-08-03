Top Page Banner

Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with John Doleva

By 203

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 15: Aug. 3, 2020

George Interviews John Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

George Interviews John Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and Chairman of The Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau and they discuss how the pandemic has impacted the tourism industry and Springfield’s long-term strategic plan moving forward.

Sponsored by:

Monson Savings Bank logo

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ALL OUR EPISODES

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

Rich Kump

Banks and Credit Unions Ponder How Their Business Will Change

By
Scenes like this one are nowhere to be found right now at Historic Deerfield

County’s Attractions Begin to Open in a Different Kind of Summer Season

By

Why Working from Home Can Increase Cybersecurity Threats

By