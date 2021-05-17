BusinessTalk with Julissa Colon, special programs coordinator for the Gateway to College program at Holyoke Community College

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien continues his series of discussions with members of the magazine’s 40 Under Forty class of 2021. This week, his guest is Julissa Colon, special programs coordinator for the Gateway to College program at Holyoke Community College. The two discuss the many ways this program helps those who have left traditional education set and reach new goals — for their education … and their lives. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

