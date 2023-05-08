BusinessTalk with Meredith Wise, soon-to-be-retired president of the Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast

Talk of a four-day work week is nothing new; it’s been a topic of discussion for more than a decade now. The talk has heated up recently, though, as the four-day model has been touted as a way to do everything from relieve stress to help in the challenging task of recruiting and retaining talent. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, Meredith Wise, soon-to-be-retired president of the Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast, talks with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien about whether the four-day week can work, in what sectors it might make sense, and under what circumstances. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.