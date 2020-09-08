United Way Stuff the Bus Program Brings School Supplies to Homeless Students

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) announced it will be able to provide backpacks full of school supplies to all 2,600 students who are homeless in its service area of Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley. Thanks to generous funding from MassMutual, the organization has been able to greatly expand the scope of Stuff the Bus and bring help to the students who need it most.

“I am thrilled to work with MassMutual to help what matters most — our children, who are suffering greatly in these difficult times,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of the United Way of Pioneer Valley.