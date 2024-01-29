BusinessTalk with MiraVista Behavioral Health Center’s Shelley Zimmerman, hospital administrator, and Kimberley Lee, chief of Creative Strategy and Development

Mental-health awareness is on the rise — partly because more people are willing to talk about it, and that’s a healthy development. But it’s also because the needs in society are greater too, even as we move further away from an isolating pandemic. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks to MiraVista Behavioral Health Center’s Shelley Zimmerman, hospital administrator, and Kimberley Lee, chief of Creative Strategy and Development, about what the Holyoke facility is doing these days to meet those needs, from reopening its renovated adolescent unit to supporting families in crisis and, yes, continuing to fight the stigma too-often associated with mental health. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.