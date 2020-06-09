Business Talk with Nancy Creed

Top Page Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, Business Talk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 1: June 15, 2020

George interviews Nancy Creed, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber

George O’Brien interviews Nancy Creed, president of the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce. O’Brien and Creed will discuss a wide range of issues, from the reopening of the economy to the impact of the pandemic on downtown Springfield, to the future of chambers of commerce.

PREMIERING MONDAY, JUNE 15

 

 

