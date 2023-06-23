HCC to Welcome U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren for Town Hall on June 25

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will welcome U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren to campus for a town-hall-style meeting on Sunday, June 25.

Warren will talk about current issues and answer questions from the audience from 1 to 2 p.m. in the HCC Courtyard. In the event of inclement weather, the town hall will be moved into the HCC Campus Center. Doors open at noon.

According to a statement from Warren’s office, the senator is expected to answer questions, give updates on what she’s fighting for in Washington, and discuss the most pressing issues facing Massachusetts and the nation.

The event is free and open to the public, and admission is first come, first served. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP (at hcc.edu/warren-townhall) is strongly encouraged.