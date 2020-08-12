BusinessTalk with Paul Silva and Kelly Minton
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 18: Aug. 12, 2020
Thom Interviews Paul Silva & Kelly Minton of Innovation Accelerator
Innovation Accelerator teaches nonprofits how to develop, test, and deploy new mission-aligned, revenue-generating programs. Co-founders Paul Silva and Kelly Minton join Thom Fox to discuss how they are helping Western Massachusetts nonprofits identify unrestrictive revenue streams to offset funding challenges brough about by the COVID-19 pandemic.