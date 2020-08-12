Top Page Banner

Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Paul Silva and Kelly Minton

By 112

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 18: Aug. 12, 2020

Thom Interviews Paul Silva & Kelly Minton of Innovation Accelerator

Innovation Accelerator teaches nonprofits how to develop, test, and deploy new mission-aligned, revenue-generating programs. Co-founders Paul Silva and Kelly Minton join Thom Fox to discuss how they are helping Western Massachusetts nonprofits identify unrestrictive revenue streams to offset funding challenges brough about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by:

Monson Savings Bank logo

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ALL OUR EPISODES

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

Employers Need to Proceed Carefully to Avoid Costly Missteps

By Contributor

Understanding the Employee Retention Credit

By Contributor

Accountants Take on a Broader Role as Clients Cope with the Pandemic

By