BusinessTalk with Pia Kumar

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 14: July 29, 2020

Thom Fox interviews Pia Kumar, Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer of Universal Plastics

Pia Kumar shows off some of the company’s new face shields

Thom Fox interviews Pia Kumar, Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer of Universal Plastics on how empathy, employee engagement, and people-centric leadership are helping her essential-business meet the challenges, and demands, of the COVID-19 pandemic.

