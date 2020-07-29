BusinessTalk with Pia Kumar
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 14: July 29, 2020
Thom Fox interviews Pia Kumar, Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer of Universal Plastics
Thom Fox interviews Pia Kumar, Co-Owner and Chief Strategy Officer of Universal Plastics on how empathy, employee engagement, and people-centric leadership are helping her essential-business meet the challenges, and demands, of the COVID-19 pandemic.