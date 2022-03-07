BusinessTalk with  Ryan Stelzer, co-author of the book ‘Think Talk Create; Building Workplaces Fit for Humans.’

On this installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Ryan Stelzer, co-author of the book ‘Think Talk Create; Building Workplaces Fit for Humans.’ The two talk about the pandemic, its impact on the workplace, the ‘Great resignation,’ and, overall, the future of work, or what the future should be. It’s all must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.

