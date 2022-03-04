Valley Vodka Supports Ukraine; Founder Paul Kozub to Visit Border

HADLEY — Valley Vodka Inc., maker of V-One Vodka, announced it will donate $1 for every bottle sold in the month of March, according to founder Paul Kozub.

Kozub will be visiting the V-One distillery located in Kamien, Poland on Sunday, March 6 and is bringing $5,000 directly to the border next week to support refugees. The distillery is located about two hours from the Ukraine border.

“My life was forever changed for the better when I made my first trip to Eastern Poland 17 years ago to start my craft-vodka business,” Kozub said. “In 2019, I purchased a distillery in Kamień, Poland. It is just a few hours from the Ukrainian border. I feel compelled to do something to help the people of Ukraine.”

V-One Vodka has been crafting small-batch vodka in Eastern Poland since 2005, and in 2019, it purchased its own distillery in Kamień, about two hours southeast of Warsaw.