BusinessTalk with Samalid Hogan

Thom Fox interviews Samalid Hogan, Regional Director of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center (MSBDC). The MSBDC provides free and confidential one-to-one business advice. COVID-19 has created a tremendous amount of challenge throughout the business community, and the MSBDC have been on the forefront of lending support. Along with helping business owners navigate the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Small Business Association (SBA) Disaster Assistance Program, Samalid and her team have also launched an informative webinar series and built a comprehensive listing of area Business Resources.

