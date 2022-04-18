BusinessTalk with State Rep. Joseph Wagner of Chicopee

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien engages in provocative discussion with State Rep. Joseph Wagner of Chicopee, who recently announced he will not seek re-election. Wagner looks back on more than 30 years in the House and what might come next for him, and also offers his thoughts on a range of pressing matters, from East-West rail to the state of the casino industry to the prospects for sports betting.

