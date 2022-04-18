BusinessTalk with State Rep. Joseph Wagner of Chicopee
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Go HERE to view all episodes
Episode 108: April 18, 2022
George talks with State Rep. Joseph Wagner of Chicopee, who recently announced he will not seek re-election
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien engages in provocative discussion with State Rep. Joseph Wagner of Chicopee, who recently announced he will not seek re-election. Wagner looks back on more than 30 years in the House and what might come next for him, and also offers his thoughts on a range of pressing matters, from East-West rail to the state of the casino industry to the prospects for sports betting.