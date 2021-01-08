Luso Federal Credit Union Welcomes Jennifer Cowles as Chief Lending Officer

LUDLOW — LUSO Federal Credit Union announced the appointment of Jennifer Cowles to chief lending officer. She will be responsible for managing all lending staff and the credit union’s loan portfolio, while ensuring that the institution’s lending goals are met.

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer to our team,” said Jennifer Calheno, president and CEO of LUSO Federal Credit Union. “Throughout her career, Jennifer has demonstrated a significant ability to achieve results by deploying strategies designed to exceed established production goals while maintaining asset quality. She is a leader who is accomplished in team building and implementing process improvements with a proven commitment to results.”

Cowles holds a BBA in finance from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst and has more than 25 years of experience across the financial-services and real-estate industries. She has an extensive background in real-estate lending and loan servicing, investor relations, secondary market, and risk management, and most recently served as vice president of Mortgage Lending and Loan Servicing for a credit union based in Worcester County.

“I am excited to join LUSO Federal Credit Union in their 50th year serving members in Hampden County,” said Cowles. “I look forward to working with the team for the benefit of our members.”

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Cowles serves on the Board for CU REALM and is also on the board for the new England CUREN. She also served as an executive committee member for the CUNA Lending Council and chaired the CUNA Lending Council regulatory/legislative committee.