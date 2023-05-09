Chamber of Greater Easthampton to Host sheLEADS Women’s Leadership Conference

EASTHAMPTON — The Chamber of Greater Easthampton announced its upcoming women’s leadership conference, sheLEADS, to be held on Friday, June 16 at Williston Northampton School, 19 Payson Ave., Easthampton.

This year’s conference will feature a lineup of inspiring speakers who will share their personal stories and insights on leadership, career development, and understanding the power of knowing one’s worth.

This year’s conference features two keynote speakers: Sabrina Antoine Correia, vice president of Public Engagement and Corporate Responsibility for New England, JPMorgan Chase; and Lindsay Barron LaBonte, branch manager, Applied Mortgage. Correia will discuss “Advocating for Yourself and Your Ideas,” and LaBonte will discuss “How I Found My Worth.”

Other topics to be discussed during the conference include “Is Money Power,” a thought-provoking discussion featuring panelists Karen Curran of Curran & Keegan Financial, Diane Dukette of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Ashleigh Beadle of Sourcepass, and Joanna Ballantine of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. Attendees will also participate in the interactive workshop “The RACI Side of Communication and Collaboration,” led by Tiffany Espinosa from Teal Executives, Mount Holyoke College.

The sheLEADS conference is designed to empower women in all stages of their careers by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and connections they need to achieve their professional goals. This day-long experience offers opportunities to build networks and relationships and share insights with like-minded professionals from around the region.

“The Chamber of Greater Easthampton is proud to host the sheLEADS conference, which serves as a platform for women to connect, learn, and grow,” said Moe Belliveau, executive director of the chamber. “We believe that, by empowering women to lead and succeed, we can create a stronger, more prosperous community.”

Registration for sheLEADS 2023 is now open, and early-bird tickets of $99 are available through May 18. Starting May 19, tickets are $119. Click here for more information and to register.