Chikmedia Invites Community to 2022 Social Media Summit

SPRINGFIELD — Chikmedia invites the community to attend its virtual 2022 Social Media Summit, where it will provide an update on all things social-media related.

Chikmedia, a boutique firm offering strategic marketing planning and creative PR, is hosting this virtual event to support the future generation of marketing leaders. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the latest trends, updates on Instagram and Facebook, and how to create an engaging reel to capture their audience’s attention. They will walk away with information they’ll need to effectively manage social-media platforms and produce quality content.

The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Participants will receive a Zoom link for where the event will be held. Tickets cost $75 for current Chikmedia clients and $125 for non-current clients. Click here to register.

“Social media is by far the most-asked-about topic in our line of work. We want to give people an opportunity to take their lunch break and receive some quick updates on what the latest trends are across some of the platforms,” said Meghan Rothschild, president of Chikmedia. “We’re all about education and empowering entrepreneurs and business leaders with the tools they need to succeed.”