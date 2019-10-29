Children’s Study Home Holds First Annual Art Show and Auction

SPRINGFIELD — On Sept. 19, the Children’s Study Home held a child and youth art show and auction at the Carriage House at the Barney Estate in Forest Park. More than 30 pieces of artwork from all mediums, including acrylic, watercolor, colored pencil, chalk, and sculptures were shown from the students of the Children’s Study Home’s Mill Pond School and Curtis Blake Day School, as well as artwork from the children of the Children’s Study Home’s residential programs.

Local area artisans participated and donated art pieces to the event. The art was displayed for the evening and sold to raise money for the Children’s Study Home’s art and culturing programs.

“The first annual art show and sale was a tremendous success,” said Leslie Fisher-Katz, executive director of the Children’s Study Home. “The tent and artwork setup at the Barney Estate was spectacular, the food from Al Dente’s Catering was amazing, and it was an overall wonderful evening with friends, enjoying beautiful artwork that the children created.”

Fisher-Katz offered thanks to Jesse Lederman, a Springfield City Council member who presented an event proclamation; Don Blanton, a former art teacher at Mill Pond School who donated a dolphin painting to Baystate Children’s Hospital; all the local artists for their art donations; and all those in attendance. “Almost every single piece of art was bid on and bought,” she noted. “We look forward to our second annual art show and sale in 2020.”