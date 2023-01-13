City to Host Workshop on Future of Downtown Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Residents, businesses, and other members of the community are invited to participate in the first workshop to update Greenfield’s Downtown Revitalization Plan. The Greenfield Planning Board will host the in-person workshop on January 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the John Zon Community Center at 35 Pleasant St. The session will include an update on downtown revitalization efforts and provide an opportunity for the public to offer input on the projects in the pipeline for downtown.

The Downtown Greenfield Alliance has been working with Innes Associates, an urban-planning and design firm, to refine downtown revitalization efforts and update the vision for downtown, adopted in the 2014 master plan, called Sustainable Greenfield.

“This is a chance for us to check in with the community, outline the game plan for downtown revitalization, and ensure we’ve heard everyone’s feedback,” Community and Economic Development Director MJ Adams said. “We’ll use the information gathered at the session to inform the planning process moving forward, as we look at individual components of downtown efforts, including improvements to Main Street and Court Square, encouraging a more diverse range of housing options, and improving the downtown experience for residents, businesses, customers, employees, and visitors.”

The workshop will be held during a regular meeting of the Planning Board. The presentation will be recorded for those unable to attend, and there will be an opportunity to provide comment through Feb. 5. More information is available on at greenfield-ma.gov/cedd.