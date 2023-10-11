Community Vigil for Israel to Be Held Today at Park Square in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — The public is invited to join Jewish Federation of the Berkshires and its affiliates at Park Square in downtown Pittsfield for a “Community Vigil for Israel: Solidarity Through Prayer and Song” today, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.

Community members and civic and faith leaders from across the region will express support for Israel in the aftermath of last weekend’s deadly terrorist attack on its citizens. Co-sponsors of this event with the federation are its affiliates, Berkshire Hills Hadassah, Berkshire Minyan, Chabad of the Berkshires, Congregation Ahavath Sholom, Congregation Beth Israel of the Berkshires, Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, Knesset Israel, and Temple Anshe Amunim.

Parking will be available in the nearby McKay Street lot and garages, as well as in the public parking lots opposite the Common on First Street.

Donations to provide trauma support and relief to victims can be made through the Jewish Federations of North America’s emergency campaign at jfeds.org/israelfund2023.