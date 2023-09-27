Company Notebook

Prominent Holyoke Venues Announce Ownership Change

HOLYOKE — Michael “Mick” Corduff announced that he is stepping into the role of chief operator and executive chef of the Log Cabin, Delaney House, and D. Hotel & Spa, all in Holyoke. He is replacing Peter Rosskothen, who has sold all his shares in the company to Corduff and his new business partner, Frank DeMarinis. Both Peter and Linda Rosskothen will step down from their day-to-day activities within the company. The business focus for Peter will be Delaney’s Market, an independent company with stores in South Hadley, Westfield, Longmeadow, and Wilbraham. The couple will stay involved in supporting Mick and Dana Corduff, as well as their new partner, in any way needed. DeMarinis is the president of Sage Engineering & Contracting Inc. in Westfield, and is a local developer, builder, owner, and manager of more than 25 commercial real-estate properties in Massachusetts and Connecticut. He is also the founder and owner of Roots Sports complexes in Westfield and East Longmeadow and Roots Learning Centers. Corduff and DeMarinis plan to combine their skills to develop and grow the business to new locations.

Whittlesey Named a 2023 Best of the Best Firm

HARTFORD, Conn. — Whittlesey, an accounting, advisory, and technology firm, has been named a Best of the Best Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA), an award-winning newsletter for the public-accounting profession. Whittlesey is the only Connecticut- and Western Mass.-based firm to make this list. IPA’s annual Best of the Best list ranks top accounting firms with superior financial and operational performance in the most recent fiscal year. The firms are selected from nearly 600 firms across the U.S. and Canada. Selections for the list are based on more than 50 metrics related to firm growth, productivity, staff development, and more. Along with being named a Best of the Best Firm, Whittlesey was also named a 2023 Top 200 Accounting Firm in the nation. There are more than 46,000 public accounting firms in the U.S. Founded in Hartford in 1961, Whittlesey is one of the largest regional CPA and consulting firms in New England. With offices in Connecticut and Massachusetts, it provides a comprehensive array of advisory, assurance, tax, and technology services to a broad range of businesses and individuals.

Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Recognized by Accounting Today

HOLYOKE — Each year, Accounting Today conducts a comprehensive assessment of the largest practices in tax and accounting across 10 major geographic regions in the U.S. Leveraging a wide range of benchmarking data, it meticulously evaluates firms’ growth strategies, service offerings, and specialized client niches. Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. earned distinction as a top-tier firm within the New England region. MBK is the largest independently owned and operated CPA firm in Western Mass. As a member of CPAmerica, one of the world’s largest networks of independent CPA and consulting firms, it offers a spectrum of services encompassing business strategy expertise, tax services, and accounting services. Its primary focus lies in serving closely held businesses and high-net-worth individuals, with notable concentrations in sectors such as healthcare, employee benefits, real estate, construction, manufacturing, and not-for-profit organizations.

Berkshire Named Among Most Charitable Companies

BOSTON — The Boston Business Journal named Berkshire Bank an honoree at its annual Corporate Citizenship Awards reception in Boston that recognizes the region’s top corporate charitable contributors. The publication annually celebrates companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities. Berkshire Bank was listed 43rd of 100 on the top charitable contributor list with $1,419,322 in 2022 Massachusetts charitable giving.

Renaissance Development Begins State Street Revitalization Project

SPRINGFIELD — On Sept. 15, Springfield-based Renaissance Development LLC commenced redevelopment of the Kavanagh Building at 443 State St. across from Springfield Technical Community College (STCC). The 28,000-square-foot building, vacant for 15 years, will be the future home of 35 one- and two-bedroom apartment units and approximately 10,000 square feet of rentable office and retail space. Redevelopment will take place in two phases, with the first involving the demolition of the unstable rear portion of the building and renovation of the façade and front lower and street levels. Once completed (slated for summer 2024), phase one will comprise 10,000 square feet of retail space for several commercial tenants ranging in size and use, coupled with 15 units of housing and 43 parking spaces. Phase two (slated to commence in winter 2024) will complete 20 additional one- and two-bedroom units throughout the entire second floor. These units will be set aside as permanent supportive housing units for people who have experienced homelessness. Through partnership with the nonprofit Mental Health Assoc., tenants who qualify will receive a variety of support and wraparound services.

Elms College Receives Work-based Learning Grant

CHICOPEE — The Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) selected Elms College to participate in the inaugural cohort of the CIC’s Work-based Learning (WBL) Consortium. Elms College is one of 25 member colleges from across the country to participate in the first-ever WBL Consortium. For its participation, Elms has been awarded a three-year grant of approximately $65,000 from CIC, effective starting in the spring of 2024. The WBL Consortium will provide a national community of practice to support institutions in easing student barriers to internship access and job-market preparation, particularly for students from underrepresented groups. This experiential learning platform, in partnership with Riipen, will integrate real-world, employer-designed projects into existing courses to equip students with skills, real-world experiences, and professional connections to support their future careers. This CIC initiative is made possible thanks to funding from Ascendium Education Group and Strada Education Foundation.

Rice Fruit Farm Supports Suicide Awareness, Prevention

WILBRAHAM — In partnership with Holyoke-based MiraVista Behavioral Health Center, Rice Fruit Farm in Wilbraham supported National Suicide Prevention Week last month by selling beverages with a sticker reading 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support 24/7 to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress who dial or text 988. Farm owner Anthony Maloni said Rice’s sells about 12,000 beverages monthly, with cider from native apples particularly popular this time of year. For more information on the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which routes calls to the center nearest the individual’s area code, visit 988lifeline.org.

The Mount to Host Residency for Emerging Writers

LENOX — The Mount, Edith Wharton’s home, is once again collaborating with the Western Mass. Straw Dog Writers Guild to offer a unique residency experience for nine emerging writers. Genres include poetry, fiction, creative non-fiction, and plays. Residencies will be for one week and include lodging at a neighboring inn, a workspace at the Mount, breakfast, lunch, and a $500 stipend. The residencies begin on March 3, 10, and 17, and three writers will be selected for each week. Applications are now open and are limited to the first 270 submissions. Visit edithwharton.org for more information and to access the application form. This will be the tenth year the Mount has offered writers an opportunity to create at the Mount, and its third year partnering with Straw Dog Writers Guild. The revamped residency now focuses on writers who are developing their craft. There is no prerequisite of being published. Submissions are reviewed anonymously and ranked based on the following criteria: quality of writing, originality of voice, the potential for growth as a writer, and strength of the statement of purpose. The $25 application fee will be waived for financial hardship and for Mount and Straw Dog members.