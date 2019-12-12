Top Page Banner

Cooley Shrair, P.C. Welcomes Alison Shimel

SPRINGFIELD — Cooley Shrair announced that Alison Shimel has joined the firm as associate legal counsel in the general business and commercial real estate practice. She will work with a broad base of clients, including developers, landlords, and general business clients.

Shimel attended the University at Albany, participating in an accelerated undergraduate and law school program, and was awarded her juris doctorate in 2019 after six years of study. While attending law school, she worked as a law clerk in the city of Springfield Law Department and at Cooley Shrair. She was active in the law-school community, participating in the Health Law Society and as research assistant for the Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York.

