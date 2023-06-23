Country Bank Announces Stonier Graduate

WARE — Country Bank congratulates Dianna Lussier, vice president of Risk, on her recent graduation from the American Bankers Assoc., Stonier Graduate School of Banking.

The ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking continues to lead the way as the industry’s preeminent graduate banking program. Professional development is important now more than ever, and Stonier delivers the highest standard of executive education through its highly regarded program, the bank noted. Graduates receive both a Stonier diploma and a Wharton leadership certificate.

“During the past three years, I gained valuable insights into leadership, innovation, ethics, business strategy, and change management,” Lussier said. “I’ve learned new perspectives and skill sets and built meaningful connections with leaders in the banking industry across the country. I know these connections will be a great resource for me throughout my career. Thank you to Country Bank for providing me with this opportunity to advance my leadership and other developmental skills that will make a difference in my career, for my team, and the bank.”

Miriam Siegel, FSVP, chief Culture & Development officer, added that “we couldn’t be prouder of Dianna for her dedication to the completion of the American Bankers Association Stonier School of Banking. She has worked hard over the course of this three-year program designed to enhance her leadership skills as a banker, a risk professional, and a thought leader for the bank. Dianna has always been enthusiastic about the learning opportunities offered by the bank through her career at Country Bank, and we are appreciative of her continued commitment to excellence.”