Bulkley Richardson Welcomes Elizabeth Dougal

SPRINGFIELD — Elizabeth Dougal has joined Bulkley Richardson as counsel in the Trusts & Estates department, where her practice incudes preparation and administration of wills, revocable and irrevocable trusts, personal-effects memorandum, durable powers of attorney, healthcare proxies, real-estate deeds, homestead exemptions, and small-business succession plans.

For the past 19 years, Dougal ran a boutique legal practice providing clients with estate planning and related transactional work. She was also a consultant to estate, trust, and elder-care clients in several states through the Attorney Resource Center. She earned both a bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, and a juris doctorate from Boston College.

“Our Trusts & Estates practice continues to thrive, and Elizabeth’s arrival at the firm is evidence of our commitment to engaging stellar lawyers to handle all of our clients’ most sensitive personal and business matters,” said Dan Finnegan, managing partner at Bulkley Richardson.