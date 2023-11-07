Country Bank, Bank Director Announce First Fully Certified Board

WARE — James Phaneuf, Country Bank board chair, announced that the bank’s board of directors recently became the first fully certified board through Bank Director’s certification program.

The certification provides participants with a thorough grounding in corporate governance and important industry issues that enhance the performance of individual directors. The board completed the comprehensive training program this past year and was certified in September.

Participants must complete 31 designated online training videos and board briefs focused on the role of the board, audit and risk, compensation, governance, and fiduciary responsibilities. In addition to Bank Director’s online training series, participants must attend a day-long corporate-governance workshop in the Bank Director certification program or, alternatively, complete a virtual version of the program.

Completing the program and becoming a certified bank director sends a clear message to state and federal regulators that board members take their fiduciary duties seriously and want to be top-performing members of the bank’s board.

“Country Bank’s board of directors is deeply committed to the bank’s continued growth and prosperity. They understand their responsibilities to ensure Country Bank remains one of the strongest community banks in the region,” Phaneuf said. “I look forward to the future with great optimism, knowing that we have such a dedicated group of business professionals and the difference they make for the bank’s long-term success.”

“Bank Director is grateful for Country Bank’s enthusiastic support for the certification program,” said Editor-at-large Jack Milligan, who created the course curriculum. “This sends a very powerful message that the Country Bank board of directors takes its governance responsibilities seriously. It is a testament to our motto that ‘strong boards build strong banks.’”