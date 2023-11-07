Square One Announces New Board Leadership

SPRINGFIELD — Square One recently elected a new slate of officers to its board of directors. The election was held at the agency’s annual meeting on Oct. 13.

Taking on the role of chairperson is Corrine Ryan of Community Legal Aid. The vice chair seat will be filled by Colleen Stocks of Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center. Moving into the treasurer position is Julie Quink of Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C. Jessica Dupont of HealthOne Alliance/Alliant Health Plans will serve as the board’s clerk.

New to the full board of directors are Shenell Ford, Terry Maxey, Edward Nunez, Gillian Palmer, and Aundrea Paulk. They will join existing board members Andrea Hickson-Martin, Amy Selvia Smith, Lavar Click-Bruce, Leonard Underwood, Kate Kane, Ryan McCollum, and Peter Testori.

“This is an exciting time for Square One,” said Dawn DiStefano, Square One’s president and CEO. “This leadership team is the perfect group to propel us into the future. We looking forward to working together to continue to serve the children and families in our community.”