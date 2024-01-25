Country Bank Donates $10,000 to Quaboag Valley CDC

WARE — Country Bank, a full-service financial institution serving Central and Western Mass., announced a $10,000 donation to the Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. (QVCDC) to support various programs to help local communities in the region.

“The Quaboag Valley Community Development Corporation is grateful for this generous donation from Country Bank,” said Melissa Fales, QVCDC executive director. “We appreciate Country Bank’s support for our initiatives and its investment in the economic growth and stability of the Quaboag Region.”

To learn more about the various support programs the QVCDC offers, visit www.qvcdc.org.