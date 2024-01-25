Braman Termite & Pest Elimination Promotes John McCarthy to Sales Director

AGAWAM — Braman Termite & Pest Elimination, a family-owned and operated business serving residential and commercial customers across Southern New England since 1890, announced the promotion of John McCarthy from account manager to sales director.

“John has been with us for over a year now and quickly proved himself ready for additional responsibilities,” said Jerry Lazarus, third-generation owner of Braman Termite & Pest Elimination. “With his extensive experience and a commitment to customer satisfaction, he’s the perfect choice to lead our sales team.”

In his new role, McCarthy is directly responsible for leading and developing Braman’s sales team while cultivating customer relationships for long-term customer satisfaction and growth. This includes developing long-range sales goals and objectives, as well as sales plans and tactics to meet and exceed those goals.

McCarthy joined the Braman team in 2022 with 22 years of experience in a variety of leadership roles within the pest-control industry, including sales and service manager, branch manager, and district manager. He is a member of the National Pest Management Assoc.