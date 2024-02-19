Country Bank Donations Exceed $1.2 Million in 2023

WARE — Country Bank reported more than $1.2 million in donations for 2023. The bank’s philanthropic efforts supported local nonprofits throughout its communities, with 463 organizations receiving grants in 2023.

In addition to financial support, Country Bank’s team members dedicated their time and expertise to make a difference, volunteering 1,255 hours of community service, while 37 team members served on 65 nonprofit boards and committees, actively contributing to the success of these organizations.

As a community bank, Country recognizes the importance of supporting financial literacy, holding four Credit for Life fairs for 1,500 high-school seniors to educate them on credit, budgeting, and how their decisions impact their financial wellness. Classes were also held at Christina’s House and within various schools throughout the community.

In partnership with Greenlight, the bank launched a debit card for kids to support parents in teaching children early on how to spend, share, and save. Country also introduced a new program to support financial literacy, Money School, to support local schools with educational opportunities for in-classroom teachings for all ages, as well as an online financial-education program on the bank’s website.

One of the highlights of Country Bank’s philanthropic efforts in 2023 was its partnership with the Wonder Fund during the Season of Difference campaign. This collaboration aimed to support kids and families in Central and Western Mass. in the Department of Children and Families system. By joining forces with the Wonder Fund, Country Bank demonstrated its commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children and families in the community with more than $30,000 in support.

Some of the organizations receiving donations were the Ronald McDonald House, Christina’s House, YWCA, Boys and Girls Clubs, Behavioral Health Network, United Way, Salvation Army, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Worcester County Food Bank, Be Like Brit, Juniper Outreach, Springfield Revitalize CDC, Friends of the Homeless, and 21 senior centers and 19 food pantries across the region.

“As a community partner, we care deeply about the sustainability of our communities. We are honored to support many organizations through donations and volunteerism to help them with their work,” Country Bank President and CEO Paul Scully said. “Supporting and enriching our communities is not only a part of our mission, it’s who we are as an organization, and we know that it makes a difference for so many.”