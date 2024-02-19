BusinessTalk with Center Square Grill 10 owner Bill Collins

Bill Collins had worked at all levels of the restaurant business, amassing a wealth of experience, when he decided to open Center Square Grill 10 years ago. The decision proved to be a good one, as the East Longmeadow eatery, specializing in creative American cuisine, was an immediate success — but has still faced plenty of challenges along the way, especially during the pandemic. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Bill talks withBusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about what he’s learned over the decades, how to retain a large workforce at a time when many restaurants struggle with that, and what continues to drive his passion. It’smust listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented byBusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.