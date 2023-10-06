Country Bank Grants $25,000 to Revitalize Community Development Corp.

WARE — Country Bank is a supporter of Revitalize Community Development Corp. (CDC) in Springfield, which performs critical repairs, modifications, and rehabilitation on the homes and nonprofit facilities of low-income families with children, elderly military veterans, and people with special needs.

“Revitalize CDC has supported so many families in our community by helping them to maintain safe and healthy homes. Meanwhile, they have spent decades themselves in need of a permanent home to be able to continue this important work and expand their offerings,” said Ben Leonard, senior vice president and Commercial Banking team leader at Country Bank and vice chair of the Revitalize CDC board. “Country Bank is honored to contribute $25,000 toward providing Revitalize CDC with this new home. We are confident that they will be able to broaden their impact exponentially with this building, along with increased storage capacity and the continued drive to do more for our neighbors in need.”

“All of us at Revitalize CDC could not express enough gratitude for Country Bank’s generosity,” said Colleen Shanley-Loveless, president and CEO of Revitalize CDC. “Your corporate partnership and support of our capital campaign to build a warehouse/distribution center will help us serve more families in need. Our appreciation is immeasurable for your trust in us and contribution to our mission.”