Greater Northampton Chamber Welcomes Claire Kelly

NORTHAMPTON — The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce (GNCC) announced the hiring of Claire Kelly as senior manager of Investor and Community Relations. She brings broad skills and deep experience in entrepreneurship, educational programming, and event management to the role. She also has a strong appreciation for the local community, having lived in the Pioneer Valley for the past 10 years.

“I am excited to introduce Claire to our local businesses, nonprofits, volunteers, and other supporters of the GNCC,” said Vince Jackson, the chamber’s executive director. “Her history as a successful small-business owner gives her a unique perspective that will serve our member-investors well as she partners with them to support a thriving economy and community.”

Before coming to the chamber, Kelly spent seven years as founder and director of Educational Experiences Abroad, a custom academic service provider that specialized in study-abroad programs, primarily in Cuba. An innovative self-starter, she successfully navigated the fast-changing regulatory environment in the U.S.-Cuba travel industry, and delivered educational experiences and programs for a diverse group of clients. Prior to that, she directed business-development activities and designed custom program at Amherst-based Spanish Studies Abroad. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gettysburg College and a master’s degree in Spanish linguistics from Middlebury College.

About her new role, and her pivot away from the global education industry, Kelly said, “I want to bring my experience to bear on critical local missions. I especially look forward to applying my skills to support local businesses and the community I love.”