Country Bank Recognized by Boston Business Journal for Charitable Giving

WARE — Country Bank announced that the Boston Business Journal has once again named it an honoree in its annual 2023 Corporate Citizenship Awards, recognizing the region’s top corporate charitable contributors.

The magazine annually publishes this list to highlight companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities.

“It is with honor that we present our list of the Top Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts — companies who gave $100,000 or more to Massachusetts-based charities in 2022,” Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones said. “Collectively, they gave $423 million in cash contributions, a true example of the business community coming together to help those in need. We are proud to celebrate these organizations who give both money and time to make our communities a stronger and better place for all.”

During this year’s celebration on Sept. 7, 100 companies qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities last year, as noted above. This year’s honorees include companies from such industry sectors as financial and professional services, healthcare, technology, retail, and professional sports.

Country Bank, ranked 44th, employs 220 staff members within Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties, many of whom volunteer for various nonprofits throughout the year.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal for Country Bank’s philanthropic efforts,” bank President and CEO Paul Scully said. “As a community bank, it is our mission to help make a difference in the lives of others.”