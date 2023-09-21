MassHire Franklin Hampshire Announces Grand-opening Ceremony on Sept. 22

GREENFIELD — MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center and Workforce Board, the leading workforce-development agencies providing employment and training services to job seekers and employers in Franklin and Hampshire counties and the North Quabbin area, are celebrating the grand opening of their new location.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Greenfield Corporate Center, 101 Munson St., Suite 210 on Friday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m. to noon. State Sen. Jo Comerford and state Reps. Lindsay Sabadosa and Natalie Blais will provide welcoming remarks. Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner and Northampton Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra will perform the ceremony.

The new MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center features 13,000 square feet of modern space with state-of-the-art resources to provide in-person, virtual, and hybrid services, allowing MassHire Franklin Hampshire to provide better service to more customers.