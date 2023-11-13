Country Bank Supports Senior Centers with $42,000 in Donations

WARE — Country Bank recently announced donations to 21 local senior centers throughout the region, totaling $42,000. These donations are made without restriction for necessary items that may not be met within the centers’ annual budgets.

“We are so fortunate to have a community partner like Country Bank,” said John Zienowicz, executive director of Ware Senior Center. “Countless members of their staff have volunteered at our events and special projects that have ranged from holiday parties at the senior center to personally delivering boxes of food items to seniors in need. This donation helps to sustain our meal program, which, over the past five years, has provided in excess of 38,000 home-cooked meals for the seniors. Their commitment to service, volunteerism, and community is what makes Country Bank the gold standard when it comes to being true difference makers.”

In addition to its annual monetary support, Country Bank also sends teams of employees to volunteer at local senior centers on a monthly basis.

“We know what a difference this makes for the senior centers, and we are honored to be able to support the great work that they do to help our seniors,” said Jodie Gerulaitis, vice president of Community Relations at Country Bank.