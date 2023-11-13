Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestras to Kick Off Season in Belchertown on Nov. 19

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestras (SSYO) will hold their first performance of the season, featuring more than 70 youth musicians, on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. at Belchertown High School.

Adult tickets cost $20, and admission is free for those under 18. Tickets can be purchased in advance at springfieldsymphony.org or at the door beginning at 2 p.m.

The concert program will feature pieces performed by the Springfield Youth Sinfonia (SYS) and conducted by Matt Bertuzzi, including “The Muppet Show Theme,” “Lincolnshire Posy,” and “Waltz from The Sleeping Beauty.”

Following the SYS pieces, the Springfield Youth Orchestra (SYO), conducted by Jonathan Lam, will perform “Rienzi Overture” (Richard Wagner) and “Lieutenant Kijé Suite Symphonique” (Sergei Prokofiev).

The SSYO consists of two ensembles, the Springfield Youth Orchestra, which has 37 students, and the Springfield Youth Sinfonia, with 33 students. The SYO and SYS are merit-based orchestras sponsored by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for talented young musicians (through grade 12) living in the Pioneer Valley and beyond. Musicians rehearse weekly. Those interested in auditioning to become part of the SSYO should contact Rocio Mora at [email protected].

Following the Nov. 19 concert, upcoming public performances of the SSYO include their Winter Concert on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Longmeadow High School, and their Season Finale Concert on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at Springfield Symphony Hall.