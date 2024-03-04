Country Bank Welcomes Clare Ladue to Customer Care Center

WARE — Country Bank announced the appointment of Clare Ladue as the assistant vice president of the Customer Care Center. With 30 years of financial-service experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to her new role.

Ladue graduated from Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. New England School of Financial Studies. She has a commercial lending certificate from the Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. and numerous professional leadership certifications.

Throughout her career, she has gained extensive experience in banking, including retail banking, deposit operations, commercial lending, and regional management, making her the ideal candidate to lead Country Bank’s Customer Care team.

Her connection to the local community is evident through her previous involvement as an executive committee member of the Quaboag Hills Chamber of Commerce. She has also participated in numerous charitable initiatives, including the Walk of Champions, Junior Achievement, Rays of Hope, Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen, and Link to Libraries. Her dedication to making a positive impact aligns with Country Bank’s core values.

“I am thrilled to join Country Bank and utilize my leadership skills and experience to support our valued customers,” Ladue said. “I will focus on their financial wellness, ensuring a superior customer experience from our exceptional Customer Care team, and I am eager to make a difference and contribute to the continued success of Country Bank.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Clare to the Customer Care Center team; her experience in retail and commercial banking, combined with her leadership roles, make her a perfect fit for Country Bank,” bank President Paul Scully said. “We look forward to Clare’s enthusiasm and dedication representing Country Bank, and supporting our iSTEP corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence, and prosperity, and we are pleased that she has chosen Country Bank to be her employer of choice.”