Monson Savings Bank Announces New Wilbraham Branch Management Team

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced that Vicki Baldyga, former Ware branch manager, and Amber Messer, former assistant Ware branch manager, have transferred to the bank’s Wilbraham branch to take the helm as the new management team of the 100 Post Office Park location.

“At Monson Savings Bank, we strive to offer our team members new opportunities. Whether it be a transfer to a new location, a role in a different department, or something else that better suits their professional goals, we’re happy to support our team members throughout their journey with us,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO. “I am confident in Vicki and Amber’s leadership based on the years of dedication and support they have provided our customers up to today. I know that they will help to make this a smooth transition and provide our customers with the same amazing service as the previous management of the Wilbraham branch.”

Baldyga has 25 years of experience in the banking industry, 17 of which have been in branch management. She has been employed with Monson Savings Bank for five years. Committed to expanding her knowledge and skill set, she is currently enrolled in the Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. New England School for Financial Studies and holds several diplomas and certificates from the Center for Financial Training.

In her role as Wilbraham branch manager, Baldyga will be responsible for planning, organizing, and directing branch operations. She aims to foster an environment of teamwork and provide a high level of leadership to her team, as well as provide a high level of customer service with a positive, respectful, and courteous attitude.

Baldyga is very involved in the local community, volunteering at Crossway Community Clothing Outreach, serving on the board of the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce, and donating blood to the Red Cross.

“I have always strived to help others grow and achieve their goals, both personally and professionally. I have a servant’s heart and do my best to help others,” she said. “Whether it is a new couple looking for their first home, a small-business owner looking for the best products and services, a teen going off to college that needs financial literacy, or an elderly person that has just lost their spouse and needs help navigating their bank accounts, I truly love to help others and see them smile as they achieve their goals. I am so grateful for this opportunity to help people in the Wilbraham community reach their banking goals.”

Messer began her banking career as a customer service representative and teller at Monson Savings Bank six and a half years ago. Throughout her career, she has proven to be an asset to the bank and has achieved several promotions, ultimately attaining the position of assistant branch manager.

In 2023, Messer was a nominee for Monson Savings Bank’s President’s Award. She was recognized by a peer for her commitment to customer and community service, teamwork, and excellence. She has also received several customer-service excellence awards during her time with the bank for going above and beyond.

As the assistant Wilbraham branch manager, Messer will support Baldyga to manage the branch. She will also assist customers with their banking transactions, drawing on her extensive knowledge of bank products and services, while promoting an atmosphere of positive staff morale by inspiring trust and respect.

“As I continue my career journey with Monson Savings Bank, I am looking forward to becoming an active member of the Wilbraham community and forming deeper relationships with our Wilbraham customers,” she said. “I have enjoyed advancing my leadership skills and contributing to our overall team efforts. Through my patient and empathic personality, I can provide the highest level of customer service to help individuals achieve their financial goals. I like looking for opportunities to provide our customers with products and services that will make their banking easier. I am excited to expand on my skill set and continue to do my part to lead the bank to success.”