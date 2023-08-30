Country Bank’s Mary McGovern Graduates from ABA Wharton Leadership Lab

WARE — Country Bank announced that Mary McGovern, executive vice president and chief financial and operating officer, successfully completed the inaugural American Bankers Assoc. (ABA) Wharton Leadership Lab at the University of Pennsylvania last week. She earned an ABA Wharton Executive Leadership Certificate, a prestigious credential that demonstrates her excellence in leadership and strategic planning.

The ABA Wharton Leadership Lab is a rigorous, immersive program that challenges executive bankers on the reality of leadership in today’s world at an Ivy League level. The program, which included 42 students, covers topics such as creating and sharing a vision, goal setting, managing talent, driving innovation, and sustaining meaningful relationships.

McGovern is an influential executive leader with more than 30 years of experience in the financial-services industry. Her leadership has contributed to the bank’s continued success for the past 12 years. Her participation in the ABA Wharton Leadership Lab reflects her commitment to continuous learning and professional development at a critical time in the industry as regulations, technologies, and the workforce continue to rapidly evolve.

“Mary’s commitment to Country Bank is admirable, with oversight of operations, finance, facilities, retail banking delivery, and technology, she has continued to drive strategic change throughout the bank,” said Paul Scully, president and CEO. “On behalf of the entire team and the board of directors, we would like to congratulate Mary for this achievement and look forward to her continued leadership as we navigate the next few years in a challenging economy.”