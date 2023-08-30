The Royal Law Firm Welcomes Samantha Graves

SPRINGFIELD — Samantha Graves recently joined the Royal Law Firm team. She advises clients on various matters involving allegations of discrimination, harassment, wrongful terminations, and violations of FMLA. Her preventive work also includes drafting a variety of employment-related manuals and contracts, such as executive agreements, compensation and commission agreements, and severance and settlement agreements.

Graves graduated cum laude from Worcester State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in business administration. She obtained her juris doctorate from Western New England University School of Law.

The Royal Law Firm is a woman-owned, woman-managed corporate law firm that specializes in labor and employment law.