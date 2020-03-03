Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Tareka Leialoha v. Bel-White Trust
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $43,112.42
Filed: 1/7/20
FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT
Debra Gagnon as personal representative of the estate of Jean v. Schouler v. New England Health Center, LLC; Synergy Health Center, LLC; and Next Step Healthcare, LLC
Allegation: Malpractice, nursing-home negligence causing injury: $123,113
Filed: 2/13/20
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Manuel Batson Jr. v. Nini’s Italian Cuisine and Lounge Inc. and Nini’s Real Estate, LLC
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $7,157,57
Filed: 2/13/20
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Vanessa Brower v. Amherst Nursing Home Inc. d/b/a Center for Extended Care at Amherst
Allegation: Wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, interference: $25,000+
Filed: 2/5/20
Rosemary Eads v. Echo Hill Townhouse Condominium Trust and Structural Preservation Systems, LLC
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $36,174.22
Filed: 2/3/20
WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT
Richard Sabonis v. Bedard Sheet Metal Co. Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; multiple dog bites causing injury
Filed: 1/30/20
F. Michael Joseph, Esq. v. Michael B’Shara a/k/a Michael D. B’Shara and Michael’s Pasta-in-the-Pan Inc.
Allegation: Unpaid attorney services: $10,375
Filed: 2/11/20