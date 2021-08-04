Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Cristina Lopez v. City of Springfield

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $5,978

Filed: 6/23/21

Renee Davis as mother and next of kin to Jayden Crudup v. Six Flags New England

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $3,190.52

Filed: 6/23/21

Commerce Insurance Co. as subrogee of Mary Hebert v. City of Chicopee

Allegation: Negligence causing property damage: $44,611.63

Filed: 6/29/21

Robert Palazzi v. Domaney’s Liquors and Fine Foods Inc. and Dosi, LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $52,336

Filed: 7/6/21

Nelson Gomez v. Ironsides Property Group and Couture Partners, LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $8,448

Filed: 7/6/21

Elizabeth Ibarra v. Roberto’s Sports Bar & Grille Inc. d/b/a the Zone and Paul Ramesh

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $31,504.54

Filed: 7/7/21

Jan Sourdiffe v. Mutt Rescue Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $328,040.87

Filed: 7/8/21

Constance Brawders v. Town of East Longmeadow

Allegation: Breach of employment contract: $80,000+

Filed: 7/9/21

Denise Labelle v. Flodesign Sonics Inc. and EMD Millipore Corp.

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $2,293,109

Filed: 7/12/21