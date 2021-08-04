Virtual Information Sessions at Asnuntuck Community College

Aug. 4, 12: Asnuntuck Community College will hold two more Admissions & Financial Aid virtual information sessions this summer, on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. Potential students need to attend only one of the sessions. Participants will receive information about the admissions and financial-aid process, as well as learn about the many resources and course offerings available at Asnuntuck. The 60-minute session will also include time for questions and answers. Visit asnuntuck.edu/admissions/how-to-enroll to register for a session. Classes begin on Aug. 26 for the fall semester.

Ad Club Creative Awards Nominations

Through Aug. 5: The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts encourages the community to apply for the 2021 Creative Awards before the deadline on Thursday, Aug. 5. Applicants can find the guidelines and application form by visiting www.adclubwm.org/events/creativeawards2021 or contacting the Ad Club at (413) 342-0533 or [email protected] Award winners will be announced at the Ad Club’s Creative Awards show scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14. Participants may qualify for entry in a variety of categories, including advertising, copywriting, design, interactive and web media, photography, video and motion, and student work.

Super 60 Nominations

Through Aug. 6: The Springfield Regional Chamber (SRC) is seeking nominations for its annual Super 60 awards program. Marking its 31st year, Super 60 recognizes the success of the fastest-growing privately owned businesses in the region. The last awards ceremony took place in 2019, honoring winners from 21 communities across the region and representing all sectors of the economy, including real estate, transportation, sports, dining and entertainment, insurance, energy, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail, and service. After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the award program is back, with a nomination deadline of Aug. 6. Each year, Super 60 identifies the top-performing companies in the region based on revenue growth and total revenue. To be considered, companies must be independently and privately owned, be based in Hampden or Hampshire county or a member of the Springfield Regional Chamber, have revenues of at least $1 million in the last fiscal year, and have been in business for at least three full years. Companies are selected based on their percentage of revenue growth over a full three-year period or total revenues for the latest fiscal year. Companies may be nominated by financial institutions, attorneys, or accountants, or they can self-nominate. Along with an application, nominators must provide net operating revenue figures for the last three full fiscal years, signed and verified by an independent auditor. All financial information must be reported under generally accepted accounting principles and will be considered confidential. Nomination forms can be found at www.springfieldregionalchamber.com and can be submitted by faxing to SUPER 60, Springfield Regional Chamber, (413) 755-1322. The Super 60 awards will be presented at the annual luncheon and recognition program on Oct. 22 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Bienvenidos Latinx Scholarship Applications

Through Aug. 6: The Holyoke Community College Foundation allocated $75,000 to endow a new scholarship fund specifically for Latinx students attending HCC. Through the Bienvenidos Latinx Scholarship, HCC will provide financial support up to $2,500 each to eligible Latinx students attending or planning to attend HCC. The foundation plans to award Bienvenidos scholarships totaling $50,000 to 20 students during the inaugural year, with the remaining $25,000 set aside in an endowed fund for future years. The deadline to apply for Bienvenidos scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year is Friday, Aug. 6. The online application is available on the HCC website at hcc.edu/bienvenidos. Beyond the direct financial support, scholarship recipients will also be connected to peer and alumni mentors and workshops to ensure their ongoing success. Applicants selected for scholarship awards by the college’s Hispanic Leadership Committee will be invited along with their families to celebrate during a first-ever Bienvenidos Latinx Scholarship reception on the HCC campus on Saturday, Aug. 28. To be eligible for the Bienvenidos scholarship, students must be enrolled or intend to enroll in at least six credits at Holyoke Community College for the fall 2021 semester and must identify themselves as a Hispanic, Latina/o, or Latinx. The Bienvenidos Scholarship is open (but not limited) to DACA, undocumented, and international students. Preference will be given to students residing in Holyoke, Springfield, and Chicopee.

Fly LUGU Flight Training Open House

Aug. 7: Fly LUGU Flight Training will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westfield-Barnes Municipal Airport, located at 110 Airport Road in Westfield. The flight school will celebrate its reopening after the pandemic, and the public is welcome to attend a meet-and-greet with instructors, learn about discounted discovery flights, and enjoy food and music. Interested individuals can call (833) 359-5848 for more information on flight training.

ROAR! Comedy Club

Aug. 14, 28: ROAR! Comedy Club is back and ready to bring the laughs. Tickets to see comedians Ray Harrington on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Marty Caproni on Saturday, Aug. 28, are on sale at mgmspringfield.com/roar. ROAR! Comedy Club is located in the refurbished Armory at MGM Springfield. MGM Springfield and John Tobin Presents will host comedy nights in ROAR! through the remainder of the year, with more shows to be announced in the upcoming weeks. The club, which launched in 2019, is a staple of MGM Springfield’s entertainment offerings.

Healing Racism Trainings

Aug. 16-17, 19-20: The Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley (HRIPV) announced the return of its in-person programming with its two-day signature Healing Racism trainings on Aug. 16-17 and Aug. 19-20. Sessions take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days of each series at STCC Technology Park in the Corridan Center Conference Room, 1 Federal St., Springfield. For a limited time, registration is discounted at $475 for the two-days. To register and view more seminar dates, visit www.healingracismpv.org/seminars#inperson. Since the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley was formed in 2012, more than 1,000 people from Western Mass. and throughout Massachusetts have participated in its signature two-day Healing Racism program. In addition, HRIPV offers half- and full-day board/staff training and cohort development, providing tools and training that allow organizations to continue the internal process of examining racism and its impact on organizations and the larger community.

Three County Fair

Sept. 3-6: The Three County Fair is back, returning on Labor Day weekend. Last year, the COVID-19 health crisis forced the fair to be closed to the public while hosting only limited arts, baking, crafts, and livestock competitions to comply with capacity restrictions. This year, the 204th consecutive fair returns to normal operations and capacities with discounted general admission and four-day passes on sale exclusively at 3countyfair.com. The fair’s attractions include carnival-style rides and games; adult and youth livestock, agricultural, and arts and crafts competitions; live music concerts; area food trucks; comedy variety shows; plus the ever-popular demolition derbies each day. General admission to the fair is $15 for ages 12 and up and free for ages 11 and under, with discounts for seniors and veterans. Further discounts are available by purchasing tickets online and in advance on the fair’s website. For example, the four-day pass, sold online only for $30, is 50% off the gate price for a general-admission adult ticket for four days.

Professional Drywall Construction Charity Golf Tournament

Sept. 9: Professional Drywall Construction Inc. (PDC), a leading commercial drywall company headquartered in Springfield, will host its fifth annual PDC Charity Golf Tournament at 11 a.m. at Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke. All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Baystate Children’s Hospital. The tournament features an 18-hole round of golf, lunch, and a dinner reception. Registration is open now, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. To register online, visit app.eventcaddy.com/events/2021-pdc-charity-golf-tournament and click ‘register.’ To purchase a sponsorship online, click ‘store.’ The deadline for registration is Friday, Aug. 13.

RVCC Golf Tournament

Sept. 10: River Valley Counseling Center (RVCC), a multi-faceted mental-health agency, will hold its sixth annual golf tournament fundraiser at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield. The event is presented by Action Ambulance Service Inc. Funds raised will support the programs RVCC provides to children and teens in the community, in schools, and through local partnerships. The cost per golfer is $100 and includes greens fees, a golf cart, a gift bag, lunch, and dinner. Golfers will also be able to participate in course contests and a raffle. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Visit rvccinc.org/golf for more information and to register or sponsor online.

40 Under Forty Gala

Sept. 23: BusinessWest’s 15th annual 40 Under Forty gala will take place at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke. The class of 2021 was introduced to the region in the magazine’s May 12 issue, and the profiles may be read online at businesswest.com. Tickets cost $80 per person. An extremely limited number of tickets are still available. To reserve a spot, call (413) 781-8600, or e-mail [email protected].